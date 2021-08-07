Jesse Lingard tests positive for Covid-19.

Club confirm Jesse Lingard is now isolating.

“Unfortunately, Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. He is isolating in line with Government and Premier League Guidelines.”

Lingard had featured in all three of United’s previous pre-season friendlies and started the two most recent ones, against Queens Park Rangers and Brentford. Lingard scored the opening goal as his team eventually lost 4-2 to QPR.

That goal was a continuation of the hot streak Lingard enjoyed while on loan at West Ham United in the latter part of last season. The midfielder scored nine goals in 16 games during his spell at the London Stadium and was included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2020 before being left out of the final 26-man squad.

Man United name strong line-up.

The 28-year-old has also appeared to have played his way back into the good books of Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian aims to build a strong squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

As mentioned in today’s club statement, Maguire, Shaw and Martial all start for Man United today as part of a strong line-up that also includes Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Donny Van de Beek.

🚨 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀… Here's how the Reds line up for our final pre-season friendly ✊🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2021

Varane and Sancho could feature next week.

Solskjaer has already suggested that new signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho may be included on the bench for the Premier League opener at home to Leeds United next Saturday.

Speaking to Man United’s website, he said: “I can’t see them being available for Everton, but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench against Leeds.”

55,000 fans will be at Old Trafford today for the match against Everton.