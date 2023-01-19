Jesse Lingard slams Man United facilities and social media output

Jesse Lingard offers to help with Man United social media.

Jesse Lingard has revealed that he approached Manchester United with ideas on improving the club’s social media while he was there.

In the latest edition of the Diary of a CEO podcast, Lingard has been extremely vocal in his criticism of those behind the scenes at the Old Trafford club, particularly football director John Murtough.

In the conversation, the 30-year-old brings up a dispute over a failed loan move to Newcastle United last January, and moved to clarify comments from then-interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he asked for two days off to “clear his head”.

Jesse Lingard slams John Murtough.

“They let a couple of players go out on loan, but when it came to me, John Murtough rang and said ‘No, you’re not going on loan,” the now-Nottingham Forest player explains.

“I was like, ‘Well, he’s gone on loan – let me go and enjoy my football as I’m not playing here.’ He asked ‘What do you want, days off?’ and I said ‘No, I just want to go and play football.’

“So, then they stopped the loan – I was p***ed – and when he said ‘Did I want days off’, so I messaged him and said ‘I am going to take two days off now, just because you said that.’

“Then they put out “Jesse’s asked for two days off in the media,” I was like “what?” I went on Twitter straight away and put the facts out there.”

The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2022

Jesse Lingard on Man United’s social media.

In a tweet posted by Lingard on February 3rd last year, he says that “the club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent,” which doesn’t exactly correspondent with his recent assertion that he took two days off as revenge-of-sorts towards Murtough.

In any case, Lingard didn’t hold back on his overall view of United’s facilities and social media output.

‘They’re so behind on everything,’ he adds. “You see City’s facilities, Tottenham’s facilities… people are miles ahead. Even the social side of things.

“I went to them in 2017 about YouTube and doing content – I just wanted them to get up to date with everything and the new things that are happening. You have to be relevant and stay relevant.”

In the same podcast, Lingard spoke about not wanting to be on the pitch during the end of his time at United, as he dealt with his mother’s depression.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United