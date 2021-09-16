Jesse Lingard in talks with Man United over new deal

Jesse Lingard in talks over new deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United are in talks with Jesse Lingard with a view to extending his stay at the club.

Lingard appears to be back in favour at Old Trafford, albeit in a back-up role, after a fruitful loan spell at West Ham United during the latter part of last season.

Solskjaer: Lingard is a “red through and through.”

The 28-year-old’s contract expires next summer and Solskjaer seemed to suggest that this could be extended when he was asked about Lingard’s future on Thursday.

“He’s got this season left of his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad,” said Solskjaer. “And we see him as a Man United player in the future as well.

“Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham. He showed his qualities, he’s got back into the England squad and he’s scoring goals for England.

“We really what to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him, we support him, and we hope to keep him here with us. He’s a red through and through.”

Lingard came off the bench to score in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd inspired by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mixed fortunes for Jesse Lingard this season.

Things didn’t go as swimmingly midweek, however, as Lingard’s loose backpass led to a winning goal for Young Boys, after he came on for Ronaldo in the clubs’ Champions League meeting in Switzerland.

Lingard is a Manchester United academy product and arguably enjoyed his best spell at the club during Jose Mourinho’s time as manager. After a decent start to Solskjaer’s tenure, the midfielder was very much out of favour last season and was sent to West Ham on loan in January.

There, he scored nine goals in 16 games as the Hammers secured Europa League football and seemed to have retrieved that famous spring in his step before his error on Tuesday.

Lingard is also back in the England picture and scored his fifth and sixth goals for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra earlier this month.

