Jesse Lingard “didn’t want to be on pitch” during dark final seasons at Man United

Jesse Lingard has said that he “didn’t want to be on the pitch” during his final seasons at Man United.

The England international became a regular target for abuse, both online and in-person, as his form dipped at the club where he made his name.

During this time, Lingard was having to deal with his mother’s battle with depression, which left him having to care for his younger brother and sister.

Lingard fell down the pecking order at United, going from a regular starter under Jose Mourinho to more of a fringe player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and he has now opened up on just how bad he felt at the time.

“The depression was so bad she [his mother] couldn’t really cope any more and she needed to go away and get help,’ the 30-year-old explains in an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“But leaving me with my little sister who was 11 at the time and my little brother who was 15, for me, I was still going through my own things as well.

“So I wasn’t really the big brother they wanted at the time. They always get the fun, laughy, bubbly Jesse and I was going through my own things, so I was on auto-pilot.

“I just wasn’t there, mentally wasn’t there. I was on the pitch but I didn’t want to be on the pitch, I didn’t want to play. I didn’t want to quit football, I never would have quit football, but I needed a break.

“I’m going into games just with a mind blankness. I didn’t want to be on the pitch, I didn’t want to be there, so of course I was playing badly.”

Lingard adds that Luke Shaw had to defend him from abuse from a supporter while getting on the team bus after an FA Cup game at Derby County, add that he also turned to drink as a way of coping.

“I was drinking before bed, having a nightcap,” he says. “I look back now and think ‘what was I doing that for?’ But I needed something to try and take the pain away.”

Amidst all of this, Lingard enjoyed a productive spell at West Ham United in the back end of the 2020/21 season, and made a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest last summer.

He faces two matches against his old club in the coming weeks, as Forest and Man United go head-to-head in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

