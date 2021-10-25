Jesse Lingard clarifies what was said to him by Man United fan during Liverpool game

Jesse Lingard clears up Manchester United fan conversation.

Jesse Lingard has clarified an exchange he had with a Man United fan during the club’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

During the game, a video spread online which depicted Lingard in conversation with a fan as he warmed up by the touchline alongside his fellow Man United substitutes.

As Red Devils supporters raged at their team’s performance, many posts suggested that Lingard was on the receiving end of abuse from the home crowd.

However, on Sunday evening the midfielder clarified that this was not the case, taking to Twitter to say: “It wasn’t abuse! he said “work harder” like I’m not already doing that day in day out! I said ‘I’m not even on the pitch.’ End of!”

Jesse Lingard replies to a #mufc fan who is throwing abuse at him: "I'm not on the pitch." #mulive [@CantonaManc] pic.twitter.com/95eyulfBOV — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2021

Jesse Lingard watches humiliation from bench.

While the players on the pitch will take the majority of the blame on a dreadful day for Man United, Lingard may feel some relief at not having to come on and take part in the humiliation.

The 28-year-old could only watch as his teammates were torn apart by a rampant Liverpool side. Jurgen Klopp’s men were 2-0 up within 13 minutes thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, before a Mohamed Salah hat-trick completed the rout.

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer.

A red card for Paul Pogba on the hour could have made things a lot worse for the home side but the 10 men managed to keep the score at 5-0 for the remainder of the game, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cut a contemplative figure on the sideline.

Afterwards, the Norwegian once again expressed his feeling that he is the man to take Man United forward despite a nightmare run of results that has seen them pick up just one point in their last four Premier League matches.

“I do believe in myself, I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club, I think what we’ve done, what I’ve seen, the development, of course, the results lately haven’t been good enough,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“But I’ve got to keep strong, and I do believe in what we’ve been doing, the coaching staff and the players.”

🗣 "I do believe in myself, I believe I'm getting close to what I want with the club." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes he can take Manchester United back to where they belong despite the recent poor run of results pic.twitter.com/p4ndWgvnnP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 25, 2021

Next up for Man United is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

