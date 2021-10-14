Jesse Lingard credits Bruno Fernandes with key role in his resurgence

Jesse Lingard appreciates Bruno Fernandes help.

Jesse Lingard has credited Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes with providing some of the motivation he needed to turn his career around.

This time last year, Lingard was out of favour at Old Trafford amid well-documented personal problems and it appeared unlikely that he would ever force his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s plans.

However, one loan move to West Ham United later, and the England man seems to have his mojo back, scoring nine goals for The Hammers in the latter part of last season before making some key contributions upon his return to Man United this campaign.

Writing a piece for The Players’ Tribune, Lingard credited a number of people with restoring his self-belief, including his brother Lou, Solskjaer, and Fernandes.

The midfielder recalls that after winning the Premier League Player of the Month award in April (following his third successive nomination), Fernandes heaped praise upon him and it’s something that he hasn’t forgotten.

Jesse Lingard: I have a lot of time for Bruno.

“Bruno Fernandes referred to me as the ‘best player in the Premier League’ in an interview with United … me!! Can you believe that?!? That’s coming from Bruno!,” Lingard writes.

In the piece, Lingard also remembers how he opened up to Solskjaer about his personal issues and credits the Norwegian for offering the arm of friendship at a difficult time.

“I finally found the courage to talk to Ole and the guys at United about everything I was going through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLingz (@jesselingard)

“It wasn’t an easy thing to do, but Ole’s not just a manager, he’s a friend. I’ve known him for ages. He gave me my debut for the reserves way back. He’d always tell me, ‘anything you need, just knock on my door.’

While it’s unclear how much longer the 28-year-old will be staying at Old Trafford, his recent form for club and country will surely have proven to any doubters that he isn’t finished yet.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Manchester United