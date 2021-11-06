Jesse Lingard’s brother hits out at Roy Keane on Instagram

Brother of Jesse Lingard hits out at Roy Keane.

Jesse Lingard’s brother has taken a swipe at Roy Keane and the Corkman’s fellow Sky Sports pundits on Instagram.

Louie Scott, the brother of the Manchester United winger, took to the social media platform as an intense debate on the club’s plight unfolded in the Sky Sports studio at Old Trafford after Manchester City came away with an easy 2-0.

Roy Keane: “Just smash someone.”

Keane was joined by Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Micah Richards as Kelly Cates mediated the latest discussion on just what is going wrong with the Red Devils and the benefits of keeping manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his job.

A lack of passion was one of the accusations Keane pointed at the Man United squad as he called on the players to “smash” opponents and show a bit of fight.

“Keane just said go smash someone,” Scott posted to his Instagram Stories. “Paul Pogba did it last week and got killed for it by Paul Scholes. Double standards.

“Stop reading into these pundits! Still waiting for Gary Neville to to talk about body language. Oh wait, he will only say that about the players.”

Lingard’s brother takes swipe at Man United.

The last part appears to be a dig at Neville for not calling out Solskjaer and while he seems to be defending the players from the wrath of the pundits, Scott wasn’t shy about criticising Man United’s overall performance in the derby, adding: “Didn’t know Sky show live training sessions now.”

Lingard was an unused substitute on Saturday afternoon, as he was in United’s other recent humiliation by an arch-rival, the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool a fortnight ago.

On that occasion, the 28-year-old was caught on camera saying “I’m not even on the pitch” to a supporter when the fan told him to “work harder.”

With his brother’s loose fingers on Saturday afternoon, it would be no surprise to see Lingard come out and play down the situation, as he did in the wake of the Liverpool defeat.

Whatever the case, Keane is likely to be too furious at Man United’s performance to give a damn about what Lingard’s brother has to say.

