Jermaine Jenas hits back at Gary Neville with cheeky post

Jermaine Jenas hits back at Gary Neville.

Jermaine Jenas has hit back at Gary Neville, after the Sky Sports pundit criticised the high standards to which some former Spurs players are holding the club.

While Neville didn’t mention anyone by name, it was widely speculated that he meant Jenas and Jamie O’Hara when he posted the following tweet, after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday:

“Interesting seeing ex-Spurs players that never got near to Champions League places for years when they played for the club saying they can’t watch this current team now. Spurs are in 4th place currently ahead of Chelsea , Manchester United and Liverpool. Perspective!”

Jermaine Jenas response.

Prior to Neville’s tweet, O’Hara had passionately called out the “bang average” Spurs players while speaking on talkSPORT, while Jenas had posted “I can’t watch this team anymore ffs,” after the team conceded a late equaliser against the Toffees.

Jenas later took issue with Neville’s post, and tagged his former England teammate in his response, which said:

“Perspective.. I actually really enjoy listening to @GNev2 when talking about his club, United, mainly because of the knowledge he has of the club and how passionate he is… But I know @SpursOfficial as a club and I know exactly how the fans are feeling.

“But…. … maybe he wasn’t taking about me. Apologies if so,” he added in a second tweet, which included a picture of himself wearing a Spurs jersey complete with a Champions League logo.

Spurs in Champions League.

Spurs qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time by finishing fourth in the Premier League under Harry Redknapp in the 2009/10 season.

During the following campaign, the Jenas made eight appearances, including five starts, as his side made it all the way to the quarter-final, where they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

O’Hara, on the other hand, was on loan at Portsmouth as Spurs clinched their spot in the competition, and ended an injury-hit 2010/11 season on loan at Wolves.

Tottenham.

While Jenas’ experience of helping a side reach and compete the Champions League is minimal compared to Neville’s, at least he can say that he played his part during the Redknapp era.

Despite all of the noise around Spurs, they are still fourth in the league heading into the final stretch, although they have played more games than the teams around them in the table.

