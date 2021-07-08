Jermain Defoe still haunted by Theo Walcott decision.

Jermain Defoe has been speaking about the disbelief he felt at being left out of England’s 2006 World Cup in favour of a 17-year-old Theo Walcott.

Back in the summer of 2006, 23-year-old Jermain Defoe and highly-rated teenager Theo Walcott were in very different stages of their careers.

Tottenham’s Jermain Defoe already had 48 Premier League goals to his name, while Walcott was yet to make an appearance for Arsenal having joined the Gunners from Southampton in January.

Jermain Defoe and Darren Bent in disbelief.

If it was a toss-up between the two as to who take to the World Cup in January, it seemed like a no-brainer – but not to then-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Eriksson decided to take Walcott, leaving established strikers such as Defoe and Darren Bent – the top English scorer in the 2005/06 Premier League – in disbelief and it’s not an experience that Defoe has forgotten.

Speaking on Jamie Carragher’s The Greatest Game podcast, Defoe recalled that when he was placed on standby for the tournament, he wrongly assumed that Bent had been included in the squad ahead of him.

“I messaged Darren Bent,” Defoe explains. “I said ‘are you in the squad?’ and he said ‘no’. I thought ‘who’s he taking then?'”

“Then I saw in the press conference that Theo Walcott was going to the World Cup and I thought ‘he’s not even played a game yet!’

“For me that was tough. I didn’t know how to deal with it, everyone was calling me. I felt like I’d done enough to get in the squad.”

Jermain Defoe: “I felt so sharp.”

Defoe continued to train with the squad ahead of the World Cup and he went on to explain how teammate Joe Cole encouraged him to speak to Eriksson about his choice.

“What am I meant to say to him though? The hardest part was watching at home when Michael Owen got injured. In the training camp, I felt so sharp.”

Jermain Defoe’s international record.

Jermain Defoe went on to have a decent England career, with an impressive strike rate of 20 goals in 67 games, including scoring the winner against Slovenia at the 2010 World Cup.

Now playing for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side, he picked up his first ever league winner’s medal in May when the club became Scottish champions for the first time in 10 years.

You can listen to Jermain Defoe’s full conversation with Jamie Carragher here.

