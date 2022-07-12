Jeff Hendrick scores for new club less than two hours after loan move confirmed

Jeff Hendrick scores for new club.

Jeff Hendrick didn’t have to wait long to get his name on the scoresheet for Reading, after he found the net lass than two hours after his loan move was confirmed.

The Ireland midfielder has joined the Royals on a season-long from Newcastle United, and he has wasted no time in endearing himself to manager Paul Ince and his teammates.

Jeff Hendrick finds net for Reading.

Hendrick’s move was announced on Reading’s social media channels at 12 noon, and at 1.49pm the club’s followers were told that the Dubliner had given their side the lead in a pre-season friendly against Maidenhead United.

40 minutes into the game, Hendrick was on hand to convert a cross from Andy Yiadom’s into the Maidenhead net and he could even have scored sooner, had he not had an effort cleared off the line early in the game.

It seems like the perfect start to the 30-year-old’s stint at the Championship club, who narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier last season.

Signed at lunchtime, and a scorer by early afternoon… 🔵⚪ 🙌 @JeffHendrick92 pic.twitter.com/0qWmEGB1HZ — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 12, 2022

A fresh start.

While he was a Premier League regular for the best part of five seasons, Hendrick has recent experience of life in the Championship, having been on loan at Queen’s Park Rangers during the latter half of last season.

He is someone who former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Ince has been tracking for some time, as the manager explained in a statement announcing the loan signing.

Reading manager is a fan.

“Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time,” said Ince. “He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield, he works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too.

“A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season.”

40’ The Royals take the lead! @JeffHendrick92 smart finish at the back post from Yiadom’s cross! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/qEPnozRQRn — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 12, 2022

Reading have a long history of fielding Irish players, with Kevin Doyle, Stephen Hunt and Shane Long part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2006/07, before the likes of Paul McShane and John O’Shea turned out for the club more recently.

