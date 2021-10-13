Jeff Hendrick gives reaction to Newcastle United takeover

Jeff Hendrick reacts to Newcastle takeover.

Jeff Hendrick has said it has been a “bit weird” watching from afar as his employers at Newcastle United were taken over by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium.

The Dubliner has been away with the Republic of Ireland national team since before Mike Ashley’s sale of Newcastle was confirmed last Thursday so has yet to experience the excitement back in his adopted city.

Following Ireland’s 4-0 victory over Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, Hendrick was asked how it felt watching the fortunes of his club change so drastically from across the Irish Sea.

“It’s crazy, it was done in no time at all,” he said. “It’s been a bit weird being away from it but I’m looking forward now to getting back and seeing how things are.”

Jeff Hendrick can expect a new environment.

While things won’t have changed that much by the time Hendrick lands back in the North East, Newcastle could become a very different place to the one he is used to over the next couple of years.

Now regarded as one of the richest clubs in the world, The Magpies have been linked with a number of high-profile stars. Much like Manchester City before them, an overhaul of the squad appears imminent and at 29-years-old, Hendrick could be one of the players forced to make way for younger and shinier models.

However, the ex-Burnley man has shown in this international window that he isn’t finished yet, putting in good performances in wins against Azerbaijan and Qatar and after Tuesday’s game, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny acknowledged Hendrick’s return to form.

Stephen Kenny on Hendrick’s return to form.

“Jeff went through a period when things weren’t happening for him,” Kenny said.

“He was outstanding tonight. His energy, vision and first touch. The two players in midfield suits him. That was one of the best games I have ever seen him play.”

Hendrick will no doubt be full of confidence when he returns to Newcastle and as the scorer of the club’s last goal before the takeover (against Wolverhampton Wanderers), he might just have etched his name into the thinking of Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors.

