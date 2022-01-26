Jeff Hendrick could be set for a loan move to the Championship

Jeff Hendrick wanted on loan.

Jeff Hendrick is wanted by EFL Championship club Middlesbrough on loan as he looks to get his club career back up and running.

An EFL Cup defeat to Burnley in August remains the Hendrick’s only start for Newcastle United this season and is now being reported that the Magpies’ north-east rivals are willing to take him off their hands for the remainder of the campaign.

Jeff Hendrick’s lack of playing time.

Middlesbrough have already tied up Hendrick’s Republic of Ireland teammate Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton and manager Chris Wilder is said to be keen on further bolstering his ranks to aid Boro’s push for promotion.

Newcastle’s new-found wealth has seen them linked with a number of high-profile English players, including Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli, so it is unlikely that Hendrick will break into Eddie Howe’s side before the season is out.

Hendrick turns 30 on Monday of next week and despite his lack of playing time at St. James’ Park, he remains a key member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side, putting in a series of impressive performances over the autumn.

His Ireland prospects are sure to come into his thinking as he ponders his next move, and increased playing time at the top of the Championship could prove to be beneficial for an Ireland player of Hendrick’s age.

Magpies struggles.

The Dubliner joined Newcastle in August 2020 on a free transfer from Burnley, where he had played for four seasons.

He marked his debut with a goal and an assist as the Magpies opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

However, the club would struggle throughout the season under the management of Steve Bruce, eventually finishing 12th, and this season has been even worse, with Bruce sacked in October by the club’s new Saudi owners.

Opportunities for Hendrick have remained scarce since Howe came in as Bruce’s replacement, with a 10-minute substitute appearance in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City being his only playing time under the new boss.

