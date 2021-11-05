The Jeff Hendrick goal that could have left an impression on Newcastle’s new manager

Jeff Hendrick looks to impress Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe looks set to be appointed as Newcastle United manager, leaving Irish supporters to wonder what it all means for Jeff Hendrick.

The Dubliner has been left out in the cold at St. James’ Park in recent times, despite putting in solid displays for the Republic of Ireland in recent international windows.

Hendrick has yet to start in the Premier League this season, although he did score in one of his two substitute appearances as The Magpies lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

It is not known how keenly Howe would have been watching that match but another Hendrick goal will certainly be etched in his memory.

Jeff Hendrick’s wondergoal v Bournemouth.

Howe was in the Bournemouth dugout when Hendrick’s wonderstrike gave Burnley a 1-0 lead in a 2016 Premier League meeting between the two clubs, which The Clarets would eventually win 3-2.

Latching onto a floated pass from the halfway line, Hendrick took the ball down with an exquisite right-footed touch before allowing it to bounce off his knee, and finally smashing the ball into the roof of the Bournemouth goal.

Fellow Ireland international Stephen Ward also scored for Burnley in that game but it was Hendrick’s strike that made headlines on the day, as well as later in that campaign as he was awarded Burnley’s Goal of the Season prize for his effort.

Kenny keeping an eye on Hendrick.

Along with Ciaran Clark, Hendrick is one of two Ireland internationals in the current Newcastle squad, having joined The Magpies in August 2020.

International manager Stephen Kenny will be one of those watching closely to see if Hendrick’s fortunes improve under incoming Newcastle boss Howe.

Earlier this week, Kenny suggested that Hendrick’s lack of playing time is based on his form from last season and called on whoever takes over at St. James’ Park to provide the rejuvenated 29-year-old with more opportunities.

“He has turned a corner, rejuvenated himself and played well for Ireland but he has not really got the opportunity at Newcastle this year,” Kenny said.

Howe has reportedly agreed a deal to take over as Newcastle United manager, with an announcement expected in due course.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Eddie Howe, jeff hendrick, newcastle united