Jason Knight hails the character shown by Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side

Jason Knight hails Ireland’s character.

Jason Knight has hailed the character in the Ireland squad, after Stephen Kenny’s side came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday.

While the draw at the Aviva Stadium came against an under-strength Belgium team, Ireland were good value for the result, providing further evidence of how far the team have come since that demoralising defeat to Luxembourg at the same venue last March.

Jason Knight: “We’ve built up big character.”

Since that day, Ireland have lost only once in 11 matches, and that came against a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal in September. Knight now feels that the improvement in results since the beginning of the Kenny era is testament to the squad’s character.

“There’s great character in the squad to deal with setbacks,” the Derby County midfielder told reporters after the game. “We’ve gone through tough times as a squad and to come through those times, we’ve built up big character in the squad.

“After going a goal down, I thought we started the game really well and that can be a sucker punch but we got through it. They had a bit of possession after that but after the second goal we reacted really well and got an equaliser.”

Ireland provides release from club issues.

Knight has been involved in a tumultuous season with his club, as Wayne Rooney’s Derby side sit bottom of the EFL Championship table after being deducted 21 points for financial irregularities.

With this in mind, Knight sees the chance to get away with Ireland as an opportunity to temporarily leave club issues behind him, and he also praised Rooney for the advice he given him.

“It’s a great break,” he said. “A packed Aviva is something I’ve dreamt of playing in so I was just trying to prioritise Ireland and trying to play my best for the country.

“I expect a lot from myself. Goals and assists would be great but just to work really hard and put the best performance in, that’s all that matters and I think I did that tonight.

“It’s a difficult situation at Derby but we’re still trying to get out of it, I’m still trying to play my best for the club and with Ireland it’s the same, I just want to do my best.

“The gaffer at Derby has been a great player and he’s been a really good coach with me so far, giving me snippets of advice.”

Jason Knight looking towards next challenge.

Next up for Ireland is another friendly at home to Lithuania on Tuesday night and while a draw with a Belgian side ranked number one in the world is welcome, Knight wants the team to go one step further in their next outing.

“It’s going to be a big game for us on Tuesday night. We’ll try and get a win in front of our home fans. It’ll be a great game and something we’re really looking forward to.”

Ireland against Lithuania kicks off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena.

