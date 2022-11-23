Japan’s second half performance against Germany completely blew Liam Brady away

Liam Brady blown away by Japan comeback.

Japan’s comeback against Germany was a result of “one of the best second half performances” that Liam Brady has ever seen, according to the experienced RTE pundit.

Brady wasn’t the only observer to be blown away as Japan turned a 1-0 half-time deficit around to win 2-1, emulating Saudi Arabia, who did the same to Argentina on Tuesday.

Japan emulate Saudi Arabia.

Even more remarkably, both Argentina and Germany scored penalties to take first half leads, only to see the Asian underdogs turn things around in the second half.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan scored from the spot for Germany in the 33rd minute, before a brilliant second half performance from Japan led to a Ritsu Doan equaliser on 75 minutes.

Takuma Asano then put the Japanese in dreamland with an 83rd minute strike, before they held out through seven minutes of injury time to take the three points.

Liam Brady.

“Germany got overrun by this Japanese team in the second half,” said Brady in the RTE studio, alongside glum-looking German Didi Hamann. “Their spirit and their work-rate was absolutely unbelievable. It was one of the best performances that I’ve seen in a World Cup.

“They went in 1-0 down at half-time, it could have been two or three but they kept themselves in the game.

“The coach said ‘let’s push up’ and they all pushed up, they put the Germans under pressure, the Germans couldn’t handle it, the Japanese were fitter, they ran more and they absolutely deserved it.

“It was one of the best second half performances I’ve ever seen.”

Japan top group.

The players will take the credit and so will manager Hajime Moriyasu, who was promoted from assistant manager after the last World Cup in Russia.

The win over Germany will likely feel extra satisfying for the eight players in the Japan squad who currently ply their trade in the Bundesliga, including both goalscorers.

Germany now face the difficult prospect of a match against Spain on Sunday night, when their chances of progress from the group stage will very much be on the line.

As for Japan, they can plan for their game against Costa Rica brimming with confidence after completing one of the biggest World Cup shocks in living memory.

