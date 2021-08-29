Jamie Redknapp makes fun of Gary Neville over his Man United views

Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville discuss Cristiano Ronaldo return.

Gary Neville was on the receiving end of some light ribbing from Jamie Redknapp as the Sky Sports pundits discussed Manchester United’s aspirations for this season and beyond.

After Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield, attention turned to Man United’s acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo and whether the club’s transfer activity this summer has eased pressure on the Glazer family’s ownership.

Jamie Redknapp makes fun of Gary Neville.

Last season, Neville was vocal in his criticism of the Glazers, particularly in the aftermath of the European Super League controversy and Redknapp was quick to remind the ex-United defender of that stance yesterday evening.

“Where do you stand now with the players you brought in?” Redknapp asked Neville. “Varane, Sancho, Ronaldo, I mean you and your mates wanted to burn the stadium down last year because of Glazers and now you’ve named your hotel the Glazer Hotel, genuinely have they won you over?” the former Liverpool midfielder continued, to the giggles of Kelly Cates, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and, in fairness to him, Neville as well.

Gary Neville: ‘No one can complain about Man United’s transfers.’

“No,” Neville answered, once the laughter had subsided. “The Glazers have done what they always do when they get put under pressure, they go and make two or three signings and basically it shuts people up.

“They couldn’t let Ronaldo go to Manchester City,” Neville said, referring to the fact that the Portuguese forward was all set to move to United’s rivals before having a change of heart.

“They’ve had to step in at this point whether they wanted to or not. No one can complain about the three players they’ve signed this summer.”

Gary Neville: “I don’t think United will win the title.”

Neville went on to outline that while the signing of Ronaldo will make Man United a better team, he doesn’t think it will be enough to help them win a Premier League title.

“I don’t think it will win them the title at this point but I’m now I’m more excited about Manchester United challenging for the title than I was five or six days ago.” he said.

You can watch the full discussion in the clip below, with Redknapp’s quips beginning around the 1:30 mark.

Gary Neville says the strength of Manchester City and Chelsea means Manchester United face a huge challenge to win the Premier League, even with Cristiano Ronaldo. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, gary neville, jamie redknapp, Manchester United