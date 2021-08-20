Jamie O’Hara had a bizarre insult towards Pacos de Ferreira.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has referred to the club’s Uefa Europa Conference League opponents as a “chocolate bar” in a bizarre conversation on talkSPORT.

Pacos de Ferreira overcame Spurs 1-0 in the first leg of their play-off round tie in Portugal last night and last night on Talksport, O’Hara was at pains to confirm that he wasn’t one bit bothered by the shock defeat.

“Ferrero Rocher 1 Spurs 0.”

“I’ve been given it to Arsenal fans over the past few days, calling them Banter FC and then we go and get beaten by a chocolate bar,” O’Hara said, allowing for a fairly painful pause before going on to explain his reference. “Ferrero Rocher 1, Spurs 0. Embarrassing.”

It can’t have been that embarrassing though as the former England under-21 international went on to explain how little he cares about Conference League, Uefa’s new third-tier club competition that Spurs have found themselves playing in this season.

❌ “I’m ready for some banter coming my way, but I don’t care…” 🤣 “I couldn’t care less. It’s a dog & duck cup! Who wants to be in it anyway?” Jamie O’Hara is definitely not bothered by Spurs’ UEFA Conference League loss tonight pic.twitter.com/JVuQqSWQ5T — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 19, 2021

Jamie O’Hara: “It’s the Dog and Duck Cup.”

“To be honest, I don’t care,” he said. “It’s the Dog and Duck Cup, who wants to be in it anyway? Look at the teams in it. Santa Claus have beaten Partizan Belgrade 1-0,” he continues, presumably referring to Pacos’ fellow Portuguese outfit Santa Clara.

Ferrero Rocher are of course more famous for their sweets rather than their bars but that’s besides the point really.

O’Hara’s comments haven’t gone down well in the Portuguese corner of Twitter, with many users asking who the pundit is.

Jamie O’Hara, ex-médio do Tottenham, despreza o Paços: "Fomos batidos por um chocolate. Mas eu não podia estar menos preocupado." Desvaloriza ainda a CL: "Quem é que quer saber disso, de qualquer forma?" pic.twitter.com/Jr4aHUt7gF — Cabine Desportiva (@CabineSport) August 20, 2021

Pacos have the last laugh.

He would do well not to criticise Pacos too much, after the strong social media game they displayed in the build-up to their meeting with Tottenham.

Last week, the club’s social media team produced a video that depicted two supporters struggling to remember who Spurs are before one declares “we can easily beat them” when it finally dawns on him.

𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆! Que é como quem diz: o Castor resolve sempre. 😉 📆 19 de agosto | 🕢 19h30

⚽ FC Paços de Ferreira x Tottenham

ℹ️ Info sobre bilhetes brevemente#DefendeOAmarelo #UECL #FCPFTOT pic.twitter.com/MUuf7sFxfk — FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) August 13, 2021

As impressive as last night’s 1-0 win was for Pacos, the job is still only half done.

The second leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Thursday, with the overall winners taking their in place in the inaugural Uefa Conference League group stage, which gets underway in September.

