Jamie O’Hara makes big claim about Tottenham forward line

Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur’s front trio of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski is the best in the Premier League.

The ex-Spurs man was speaking on talkSPORT when he claimed that he would rather have Kane in his team that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, while Son and Kulusevski are better than City’s Jack Grealish and Phil Foden respectively.

“You’ve got Grealish, Haaland, who’s only just come into the Premier League, Foden, unbelievable, love Foden,” O’Hara said in conversation with Laura Woods and Ally McCoist.

“Harry Kane is better than Haaland at this moment in time, based on what Harry Kane has done in the Premier League for a period of time. Haaland is still potential.

“I’m taking into account what he has done in the Bundesliga but at this moment in time, who would you rather have in your team?”

Both Woods and McCoist responded Haaland to O’Hara’s question, on the back of the Norwegian scoring two goals on his Premier League debut against West Ham United on Sunday, but the former midfielder was unmoved in his stance.

“Grealish isn’t as good as Son, Haaland and Kane is up for debate and Kulusevski and Foden is a close call as well. Kulusevski is in unbelievable form right now and he’s 22 years of age.”

Looking at the comparison, it’s hard to argue against O’Hara’s point, given that Son and Kane have each won the Premier League Golden Boot in the last two seasons, while Kulusevski has been a revelation since joining on an 18-month loan from Juventus in January.

The Swede has found the back of the net six times for Spurs, most recently in their 4-1 victory over Southampton in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

The fact that Son and Kane both played 90 minutes without scoring in that game indicates that there may be a greater spread of goals around Antonio Conte’s much-fancied squad this season.

While McCoist threw the Liverpool trio of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez into the debate, there aren’t many other clubs who could boast the attacking talents that Spurs currently possess.

Whether it will be enough to see them challenge for the Premier League title, like many have tipped them to do, remains to be seen.

