Jamie O’Hara recalls Robbie Keane and Mick McCarthy’s furious reactions when losing

Jamie O’Hara has cited his previous experiences with Robbie Keane and Mick McCarthy, while lamenting what he sees as a lack of fight in modern day derbies.

This past weekend saw two major Premier League derbies, with Arsenal beating Tottenham Hotspur in the North London version on Saturday, before Manchester City put local rivals Manchester United to the sword on Sunday.

For O’Hara though, both matches lacked the bite of yesteryear, as he referenced opponents having a chat in the middle of the Manchester derby, while mentioning how he felt Spurs and Arsenal players were also a little too friendly with each other.

“I’ve been very lucky, I’ve played in three massive local derbies, the North London derby, Portsmouth v Southampton and West Brom v Wolves, I’ve played in all of them,” said O’Hara on talkSPORT.

“I’m watching these local derbies now, and there’s just not the same bite, the same aggressiveness, the same horribleness that there used to be like with Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira.

“I was horrible when I played in them, [I’d say] ‘Don’t talk to me, don’t look at me’ and I’d go out on the pitch and I’m thinking, ‘If someone’s getting the better of me, I’m getting sent off, I’m not having anyone get the better of me out there’.

“I’m watching David de Gea and Kevin De Bruyne having a chat. I’m watching Spurs players pick Arsenal players up off the floor.

“I’m looking at it going, ‘Where’s the horribleness?’, where’s that someone who is going to smash someone and say, ‘Come on, you want some of this? You ain’t beating me 4-0 at half-time.”

Robbie Keane and Mick McCarthy.

To further emphasise his point, O’Hara reflected on playing with former Ireland captain Robbie Keane at Spurs, as well as under the management of Mick McCarthy at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I remember playing in teams with Robbie Keane, even Karl Henry at Wolves, and we’d come in and if we’re getting beat or getting run all over, we’re fighting, the players are fighting in the dressing room.

“And Mick McCarthy, we’re having a row. Same with Harry Redknapp. I don’t see that in local derbies anymore and it’s really winding me up.”

Derby days.

While O’Hara mourns what he sees as more heated rivalries from the old days, United manager Erik ten Hag and Spurs boss Antonio Conte are probably more concerned with leaving their respective derbies without any points.

Conversely, the wins for Arsenal and City have helped solidify their places at first and second in the Premier League table respectively.

