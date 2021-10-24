Close sidebar

Jamie McGrath stretchered off as manager expresses regret at not removing him earlier

by James Fenton
jamie mcgrath

Jamie McGrath stretchered off.

Jamie McGrath was stretchered off with a leg injury on Sunday as St Mirren lost 2-1 to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The news of McGrath’s injury will come as a blow for both the player, who has impressed for the Republic of Ireland during the last two international windows, and for national team boss Stephen Kenny as he prepares to face Portugal and Luxembourg in November.

The 25-year-old has been a key man for club and country this season, attracting transfer interest from other clubs, and after Sunday’s defeat, St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expressed regret at not taking the midfielder off earlier.

“Initially, it was a bang. We thought it was a dead leg or he was possibly even winded,” the Waterford native told Scottish radio.

Jim Goodwin: We didn’t realise how serious it was.

“But it turns out it was on his hip. He was struggling and we’d made all of our substitutions so we wanted him try and get through it.

“Hindsight is a great thing. We probably now wish we had taken him off immediately but we didn’t realise it was as serious as what it was.

“He’s tried to overstretch to get on the end of that diagonal from Connor Ronan and something just went. He’s a big player for us so hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Jamie McGrath to have scan.

Goodwin’s hopes could well be misplaced as he also stated that McGrath “wouldn’t come off on a stretcher if it wasn’t serious,” adding “he’ll go for a scan tomorrow and say our prayers that it’s nothing too serious.”

The match had started brightly for St Mirren as Ronan, another of the strong Irish contingent at St Mirren, smashed a brilliant opening goal into the Rangers net after just four minutes.

However, a penalty from Kemar Roofe and an Alfredo Morelos goal gave the visitors a 2-1 lead heading into the half-time break.

There would be no further goals in the match and the result keeps Rangers top of the league, with St Mirren down in seventh place.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Gary Neville unhappy with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness on Super Sunday

Quiz: Name the starting line-ups from the 1996 FA Cup Final between Man United and Liverpool

Jamie Carragher does not think Cristiano Ronaldo will win Man United a Premier League title