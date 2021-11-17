Jamie Carragher explains why he watches matches with no commentary

Jamie Carragher in conversation with Ian Wright.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he likes to rewatch football matches with no commentary directly after they finish.

As one of English football’s foremost voices behind the mic, it might come as a surprise to many that Carragher hits the mute button when re-watching games but there is method to his madness, as he explains in the latest edition of Ian Wright’s podcast.

Jamie Carragher on the difference between watching and analysing a game.

“Sometimes I’ll watch a game and I’ll just watch it straight back again,” the Sky Sports pundit says on Wrighty’s House.

“The Arsenal v Tottenham game (in September), we did a piece on that. Tottenham were all over the place, everyone can see that, it’s obvious.

“I just watched it again without the commentary on, just stopping it, rewinding it. I wasn’t doing that game, I was just in the house. I was doing Monday Night Football the next day, so I watched the game like everyone.

Carragher: “You see things a lot more.”

“I think there’s a difference between watching the game and analysing the game. When you’re watching the game and you’re listening to the commentary, you’ll see a few things but when you turn the commentary off, you can just see things a lot more.

“I watched that game basically twice in a row.”

So, contrary to the the beliefs of many, Carragher’s decision not to listen to his fellow commentators isn’t so he doesn’t have to hear Gary Neville’s opinions.

The pair remain two of the most respected pundits on television and listening to Carragher’s chat with Wright, it’s ex-Liverpool defender’s passion for his current role is clear.

Carragher plays down his footballing abilities.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 2005 Champions League winner plays down his footballing abilities and explains that the reason for his success was largely down to his understanding of football, something which he began to cultivate while watching his father’s amateur team from the age of five.

Comparing himself to fellow English centre-backs of his era such as Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, Carragher says: “I actually don’t think I had outstanding quality.

“I was just okay at everything but the one thing I think I had that made me play at the level that I did was my understanding of football. That came from when I was a kid, I always had that.”

It is this understanding that Carragher credits with his successful career in punditry.

With the conclusion of the international break, Carragher is likely to be back on our screens this weekend, with Liverpool v Arsenal on Manchester City v Everton among Sky’s offering of Premier League games.

