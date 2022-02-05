Jamie Carragher trolls Roy Keane after Man United FA Cup exit

Jamie Carragher trolls Roy Keane.

Jamie Carragher was quick to remind Roy Keane of a recent conversation they had after Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on Friday night.

The away side prevailed in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, leaving Ralf Rangnick’s side with just the Champions League as a potential route to a trophy this season.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane debate.

United are now out of both the FA Cup and the League Cup, with not even Cristiano Ronaldo able to lead them to a domestic pot, despite Keane’s declaration back in November that that’s what the Portuguese forward was brought back to the club to do.

In a heated debate with Carragher in the Sky Sports studio, Keane stated that Ronaldo’s return was never going to win Man United a Premier League title and that he had in fact been brought back to help the club to help them win trophies such as the FA Cup and to secure Champions League qualification.

After Anthony Elanga fired over the decisive penalty on Friday night, Carragher posted the words: ‘Roy Keane told me Man Utd had signed Ronaldo to win the FA Cup,’ along with a ‘shrug’ emoji, before sharing a clip of the argument they had three months ago.

Roy Keane told me Man Utd had signed Ronaldo to win the #FACup 🤷‍♂️ #MUNMID — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2022

Man United misery.

It’s likely that that Carragher would have had such a remark lined up for whenever Man United exited the FA Cup and he probably wouldn’t have expected to get an opportunity to use it so soon.

Not only did Ronaldo not help United to FA Cup success this year, his first half penalty miss against Boro proved crucial in his side’s elimination from the competition they have won 12 times.

“Cups, cups” #FACup

I really hope Roy doesn’t go to Sunderland! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/0fmGz3pfd1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2022

Five minutes after he fired wide, Jadon Sancho made amends by putting United in front before a second-half Matt Crooks goal brought the sides level.

Both teams scored their opening seven penalties in the shootout, before Elanga’s miss confirmed defeat on a night to forget for Rangnick’s team.

