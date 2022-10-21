Jamie Carragher reacts to Steven Gerrard sacking.

Jamie Carragher has given his reaction to his friend Steven Gerrard being sacked by Aston Villa.

Gerrard’s time at the Birmingham club came to an end on Thursday night, when Villa issued a statement just 90 minutes after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Aston Villa statement.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” said the short statement, with a club spokesman adding: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard and Carragher were the two constants in the Liverpool dressing room from the late-1990s until the early 2010s, and as captain and vice-captain respectively, they helped the club to the 2005 Champions League title among other trophies.

These days, it’s Carragher’s job as one of England’s foremost football pundits to give his opinion on the world of management, and that’s something he had to do regarding his old colleague on Friday morning.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Jamie Carragher on Steven Gerrard.

“I don’t think it was too much of a shock,” the former defender told Sky Sports. “We saw the reaction of the Villa fans to the performance and the result, and it was just whether the board would take the game (against Brentford) because it’s so close around the corner on Sunday.

“The reaction from the Villa fans, maybe they felt the crowd might be a little bit toxic on Sunday and it would be better for all parties to part ways.

“Of course I do (feel for Gerrard), as you do with most managers when they lose their job and they put everything into it. You always look at the players but every manager knows when he goes into a job that if the players aren’t performing at their best then it’s the manager who’s going to carry the can.

“Stevie is well aware of that, I’m sure he’ll be disappointed with certain performances of individuals and the team but as I said, when you go into management you know the price on the ticket.”

👎 'Coutinho didn't produce for Gerrard.'

👍 "Pochettino would be fantastic."@Carra23 reflects on Steven Gerrard's tenure at #AVFC and where the club should head next 🔍 pic.twitter.com/WfuJy8827x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2022

Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard led Villa to eight wins out of 31 league games in 2022, and just 12 out of 38 since his appointment last November.

After Thursday’s defeat to Fulham, the club sit 17th in the Premier League table, hovering just above the relegation zone on goals scored.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, jamie carragher, Steven Gerrard