Jamie Carragher: Aston Villa fan chants towards Steven Gerrard “crossed the line”

Jamie Carragher on Steven Gerrard chants.

Jamie Carragher has said that chants aimed at Steven Gerrard by Aston Villa fans last week “crossed the line.”

Gerrard was hounded with chants such as “get out of our club” from travelling supporters as Villa lost 3-0 to Fulham on Thursday, a result that ended the ex-Liverpool captain’s time in charge.

Fans were also heard to chant “you’ll never work again” at Gerrard, just hours before Villa issued a statement to confirm that he had left the club.

Carragher and Gerrard played for Liverpool together for 15 seasons and speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher agreed with Villa’s decision while also condemning the club’s fans for their chants.

“I think it was the right decision, mainly on the back of the second half at Fulham where there’s a sending off, it starts to go wrong, it’s not just a 1-0 defeat,” said the ex-defender.

“The reaction of the crowd, there was no way that Stevie could have gone into that on Sunday on the back of the chants and the discontent from the Aston Villa supporters.

Did Aston Villa make the correct call by sacking Steven Gerrard? 🟣💬 pic.twitter.com/4de0zWInSP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2022

“I’m not saying this because he’s a friend, I think supporters who pay their money and go away midweek are 100% allowed to voice their concern, it hadn’t been going well, they felt it was a little bit dull, not been exciting enough.

“I just felt some of the chants at the end, maybe because he’s my mate, I thought it crossed the line a little bit but I can understand the frustration. It was hard to watch, I must say that.”

Unai Emery.

As Monday Night Football was airing, Villa confirmed that they have appointed Unai Emery to take over from Gerrard, with the ex-Arsenal manager set to begin his role on November 1st.

The four-time Europa League-winning manager will be tasked with moving his new club up the table from its current position of 15th.

A 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday will have lifted the mood somewhat, as caretaker manager Aaron Danks prepares his side for a home meeting with in-form Newcastle United this coming Saturday.

