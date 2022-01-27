Jamie Carragher reveals the signing of Steve Finnan had him fearing for his Liverpool future

Jamie Carragher on Steve Finnan signing.

Jamie Carragher has stated that Liverpool’s 2003 signing of Steve Finnan had him fearing for his Anfield future.

Carragher was an established member of Gerard Houllier’s team when the Republic of Ireland international arrived at Liverpool from Fulham, but as was the case with most transfer windows, the England international felt he was facing a challenge.

In an in-depth chat with Gary Neville about transfers, which was shared by Sky Sports earlier this week, Carragher admitted that Finnan was just one of many new arrivals who had him questioning his future.

Steve Finnan and John Arne Riise.

“That happened to me most seasons,” Carragher said, when asked by Neville if a signing had ever left him feeling like Liverpool wanted him out.

“Not until I got to the age of 25 or 26 did it stop happening because I played at full-back and I wasn’t seen as a full-back, I was always seen as a stop-gap full-back.

“But more often than not, I would still play ahead of the recognised full-back who they brought in.

“Initially, John Arne Riise came in after I played left-back for a season where we won three trophies, but they brought Riise in.

“A couple of seasons later, it was Steve Finnan. I was playing right-back then, Riise was left-back. It was funny that Rafa Benitez came into the club [in 2004] and his first signing was a right-back [Josemi].

“I’d finished the season right-back under Houllier. I must be honest, when Benitez’s first signing was a right-back and he didn’t really know me as a player so much, I wouldn’t say it knocked my confidence… it was almost like ‘I’ve had enough of this’.

“Almost this constant fight of trying to prove myself better than x,y or z who came in. It should be like that at a top club but it just felt I had it a little bit more.”

Champions League triumph.

As it turned out that season, Carragher was moved to centre-back alongside Sami Hyypia, with Finnan mostly deployed at right-back, Djimi Traore at left-back and Riise further up the left flank.

That’s how Benitez lined up for the Champions League Final against AC Milan, when the Reds pulled off an astonishing comeback from 3-0 down before eventually winning on penalties.

Despite initially being put out by Finnan’s arrival, the Irishman grew into the the best full-back Carragher played alongside, as he stated earlier this month.

As one-club men, Neville and Carragher have no experience of being transferred themselves but they do offer interesting takes on watching the ins-and-outs unfold from within a Premier League dressing room.

You can watch their full conversation in the clip below.

