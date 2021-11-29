Jamie Carragher hits back after Rio Ferdinand’s comment about his lack of Premier League titles

Jamie Carragher hits back at Rio Ferdinand.

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Rio Ferdinand after his former England colleague dismissed his views on winning the Premier League, due to the fact that he has never won one.

Ferdinand picked up six Premier League titles while at Manchester United, during a period in which Carragher and his Liverpool teammates tried and failed to end the club’s long wait to be crowned English champions.

Rio Ferdinand dismisses Jamie Carragher comments.

While Carragher never won a league medal, he did win a number of cups and Ferdinand has stated that this is what he should be speaking about, rather than how to win a Premier League.

Ferdinand was reflecting on the heated debate between Carragher and Roy Keane on Super Sunday, during which the ex-Liverpool man questioned why Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford if he’s not aiming to win the Premier League with the club.

“Carragher shouldn’t really be talking about winning leagues,” Ferdinand says in the latest episode of his FIVE YouTube series.

“He’s never done it. He doesn’t know what it means, he doesn’t know how to do it, he’s never navigated a team through it to that point to win a league.

“So I find it very difficult when he speaks with such conviction about winning leagues. He should stick to cup competitions. The moment he talks about leagues, I just mute it.”

Carragher stop arguing about league titles with a man that’s won multiple league titles! Roy Keane vs @Carra23 😂😂🍿 #VibeWithFive https://t.co/JQPOWMLAi9 pic.twitter.com/02pWE9h8eu — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021

Jamie Carragher hits back.

Carragher wasted no time in quote-tweeting a clip of Ferdinand’s comments and he didn’t hold back, stating that his league titles at Man United were due to the genius of then-manager Alex Ferguson, while also claiming that Ferdinand looked for a move to Chelsea while the Red Devils were going through a barren spell.

“Not talking titles but the deal for Ronaldo to Man Utd which you arranged,” Carragher posted, addressing Ferdinand’s claims that he was influential in getting Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

“No Premier Leaugue for me but Sky like my opinions! No trophies in your career without Alex Ferguson and when you stopped winning Premier Leagues at Man United, you tried to move to Chelsea so please stop giving it the big MU fan one! #olesatthewheel”

Not talking titles but the deal for Ronaldo to Man Utd which you arranged 👀😂 No PL for me but Sky like my opinions! No 🏆 in your career without AF & when you stopped winning PL at MU you tried to move to Chelsea so please stop giving it the big MU fan one! #olesatthewheel https://t.co/oiCJmJXd61 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 29, 2021

The final hashtag appears to mock the now infamous video where Ferdinand back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the beginning of the Norwegian’s managerial reign at Old Trafford, with Ferdinand himself quote-tweeting Carragher’s post from last week.

The two former England teammates did battle on the pitch on numerous occasions and it seems like that rivalry is spilling over into their media careers.

