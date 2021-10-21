Jamie Carragher speaks out on 2018 spitting incident

Jamie Carragher reflects on spitting incident.

Jamie Carragher has spoken out on the spitting incident that led to his suspension from Sky Sports in 2018.

In March of that year, Carragher was filmed spitting towards another car as he drove away from Old Trafford, after working at a match in which Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1.

The incident led to Carragher being suspended from his punditry duties by Sky Sports for the remainder of that season, and in the latest edition of Gary Neville’s YouTube show The Overlap, the former Liverpool defender has reflected on how he felt around that time.

Jamie Carragher: For six months I wasn’t myself.

In a segment in which Neville asks guests about their biggest failure, Carragher answered: “Coming home from Old Trafford, when I nearly lost my job at Sky.

“That knocked me for six,” he continues. “For a good six months I wasn’t myself. I’d get up in the morning and just have a pain in my stomach. You know when you go ‘oh it did happen.'”

In the aftermath of the incident, Carragher was very much in the media spotlight, and at one point appeared on Sky News to apologise and to express his regret at what he called “a moment of madness.”

Jamie Carragher: I felt embarrassed for my mum and dad.

In his chat with Neville, he states that he went to see Steve Peters, a sports psychiatrist, as a way of helping him deal with his remorse.

“I went to see Steve Peters after it,” he continues. “I felt really bad and embarrassed for my family, my mum and my dad.

“I just think ‘what would I do if that was (his son) James? I remember getting back to the house that night, when I’d been at Sky. I hadn’t seen the kids and we all just sat together. It was tough.

“Even though we’re in the public eye, we’re not the Royals, we’re not David Beckham, we’re not big film stars. You read about these people on the front pages all the time.

“I felt like everyone was looking at me.”

“When it’s you it’s a bit like… ‘ooh’. And everywhere I went, I felt like everyone was looking at me.

“You’ve almost got to flip it and go ‘it’s done.’ I’ve done it, I owned it. I didn’t blame anyone else. I accepted it, I took my medicine and whatever sh*t is thrown at me I’ll take it and that’s the way I was as a player.”

The latest episode of The Overlap can be found below, with the segment in which Carragher and Neville address the spitting incident beginning at around the 45-minute mark.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, jamie carragher, spitting, the overlap