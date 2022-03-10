Jamie Carragher tells Man United to move for Thomas Tuchel ‘right away’

Man United told to swoop for Thomas Tuchel.

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to make a move for Thomas Tuchel, amid the uncertainty that currently surrounds Chelsea.

The Blues are reeling after the news that owner Roman Abramovich has had his assets frozen, meaning that they temporarily can’t sell tickets or merchandise, make transfers, or extend the contracts of current players.

The situation is bound to have Chelsea’s players contemplating where their futures lie, and Tuchel is likely to be no different as manager.

With United still on the lookout for a permanent boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carragher has advised the Red Devils to strike while the iron is hot.

Jamie Carragher: ‘It’s a no-brainer.’

‘No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of Man United‘s stature, he must take it,” the Sky Sports pundit writes in a piece for The Telegraph.

‘United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move — but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.

‘Only clubs of a certain calibre could attract him. It would be negligent of Man United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need.’

Can Ralf Rangnick attract Thomas Tuchel to Man United?

Ralf Rangnick is currently in the Old Trafford dugout on an interim basis, while balancing this role with helping United to find a new permanent coach.

Tuchel, along with Jurgen Klopp among others, is one of the German managers who are said to have learned from Rangnick’s Gegenpressing style of play, and Carragher feels United can use this relationship to their benefit.

‘Let’s not forget that Tuchel’s mentor is in temporary charge of Man United,’ the former Liverpool defender adds. ‘If United are as keen to retain Rangnick’s services in an advisory capacity as they claimed when recruiting him — who will he tell them to call?’

Roy Keane’s opinion.

Former Man United captain Roy Keane recently said that if the club identify the manager they want then they should “go and get him“, regardless of his current employers or how much it would cost to recruit him.

It would seem that Carragher is in agreement with the Corkman and after the news that broke on Thursday morning, perhaps it might just be easier for United to get the 2021 Champions League winner than it would have been up to now.

