Jamie Carragher makes big claim about Liverpool v Man City rivalry

Jamie Carragher on Liverpool v Manchester City rivalry.

Jamie Carragher has stated the the Liverpool v Man City rivalry is the greatest-ever in English football, ahead of the meeting between the clubs on Sunday.

The top two teams in the Premier League table are set to battle it out at the Etihad Stadium, with leaders Man City sitting just one point ahead of Liverpool in second place, with just eight games left to play each.

The scenario is in keeping with the theme of the past few years, with Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds pushing each other to new levels of brilliance while competing for major honours at home and abroad.

For Carragher, this makes for a rivalry that is the greatest ever seen in England and the former Liverpool defender explains why in his Telegraph column on Friday.

Jamie Carragher: ‘They are led by the two greatest coaches.’

‘Liverpool versus Manchester City has become the greatest, most intense and highest quality rivalry in English football history,’ he writes.

‘There is a uniqueness to it. This is the first time the two best teams in England are the two best teams in the world, led by the two greatest coaches of their generation.’

The rivalry has drawn comparisons to the battles between Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal around the turn of the millennium, as well as the ones between United and Chelsea later on in the 2000s.

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea comparisons.

However, Liverpool v Man City trumps them all, as Carragher continues:

‘I can hear the dissent from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea fans as I argue this.

‘There are plenty of head-to-heads worthy of comparison. Many will claim that the fixtures overseen by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger at their peak were of similar quality and packed just as much of an emotional punch.

‘To me, the parallels run out of steam when applied to European competition. Arsenal were United’s closest challengers when Ferguson’s side completed the treble in 1999, edged out in the Premier League and FA Cup. But their rivalry never infiltrated the Champions League, aside from a semi-final in 2009, by which time Arsenal were not the force they were.

‘A domestic squabble.’

‘Even at the height of their Premier League power – when it was obvious if one club did not end the season champions, the other would – could it be argued that United and Arsenal were the two best teams in Europe? Ahead of Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan? No, United versus Arsenal was generally a domestic squabble.

‘Similarly, although United met Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final, with respect that was the Chelsea of Avram Grant, not Jose Mourinho. Yes, they were two great teams, Chelsea missing out on the title by two points in 2008 in addition to their suffering European heartbreak, but an extra edge was missing on the touchline when it was no longer Ferguson versus Mourinho.’

Carragher then goes as far back to the Liverpool v Nottingham Forest meetings of the late-1970s, which he concludes: ‘it could be said the two best teams in England were the two best in Europe.’

Liverpool v Man City.

There’s no doubt that in years to come, the late-2010s and early-2020s will be defined by the greatness of Man City and Liverpool under two hugely successful managers.

City have won three of the last four Premier League titles, with Liverpool winning the other in 2019/20, while the Merseyside outfit’s 2019 Champions League success is still something that Guardiola may look at with envious eyes.

After this Sunday’s Premier League meeting, the two clubs will also meet in the FA Cup semi-final next weekend and could also potentially face each other in the Champions League Final in Paris next month.

Before all that, the next chapter in the Guardiola v Klopp story will be written this Sunday and it’s a game you will be able to watch on Sky Sports from 4.30pm.

