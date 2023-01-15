Jamie Carragher gives worst possible assessment of Liverpool’s defence

Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool defence.

Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stated that Liverpool’s defence is currently as bad as any team in the Premier League, after their 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were humbled by the Seagulls, with an assist from teenage Ireland international Evan Ferguson contributing to the victory.

Solly March (2) and Danny Welbeck were the players that got their names on the scoresheet, as Liverpool conceded three goals in a match for the third time in all competitions since the resumption of English football after the World Cup.

“Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now,” began the tweet that Carragher put out on the full-time whistle on Saturday. “Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table.”

While Brazilian stopper Alisson may have escaped criticism, he was at fault for the opening Wolves goal in last week’s 2-2 FA Cup draw at Anfield.

Liverpool defensive issues.

Liverpool have now conceded 25 goals in 18 games in the league, just one fewer than their Merseyside rivals Everton, who lie second-from-bottom in the table.

During the whole of last season, Klopp’s men only let 26 league goals, as they finished second in the table behind Manchester City.

The recent absence of Virgil van Dijk hasn’t helped, but even he has struggled to live up to his own high standards when he has been fit this season.

Liverpool’s defensive issues have been compounded by their bluntness in front of goal, as their own players have only scored once in their last three league games, if you exclude the two Wout Faes own goals against Leicester City on December 30th.

Champions League race.

The Reds are now ninth in the table on 28 points, a full seven behind Newcastle United in fourth, ahead of The Magpies’ home meeting with Fulham on Sunday.

If Liverpool do miss out on European qualification, Carragher is looking at the positives, adding in a reply to a Twitter user that “hopefully it’s a Chelsea season where you miss Europe & win the PL next season.”

