Jamie Carragher fails in attempt to get rumoured next Leeds manager to reveal all

Jamie Carragher questions Jesse Marsch.

Jamie Carragher failed in his attempt in get an exclusive from Jesse Marsch, in relation to the Leeds United managerial role.

It was reported last week that Marsch is the Elland Road outfit’s number one choice to replace Marcelo Bielsa, should the Argentine leave when his contract expires this summer, but the American wasn’t giving much away when asked about the situation by Carragher on Tuesday night.

Jesse Marsch keeps cards close to chest.

Marsch was appearing on CBS’s Champions League coverage and the ex-Liverpool defender took the opportunity to attempt to tease out an exclusive from the 48-year-old.

“It’s been a pleasure speaking to you. Am I going to get this pleasure a lot more next season because you’re coming to Leeds, aren’t you?” the Sky Sports regular asked, with more than a hint of mischief.

“You’ve been reading the newspapers and Twitter too much, Jamie,” was the response from Marsch, who added: “I’m enjoying being unemployed, let’s just say that. I’m enjoying a bit of free time right now.”

“Thanks Jesse, see you next season” replied Carragher, unperturbed.

Is Jesse Marsch off to Leeds this summer? 👀@Carra23 does his best to get the exclusive! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GCnlIFtYeR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022

Jesse Marsch credentials.

Marsch has previously been in charge of Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, parting ways with the latter in December after an indifferent start to the season.

While the Wisconsin native only lasted five months in Leipzig, he will hold fonder memories of his time in Austria, where he led Salzburg to two league titles.

He also memorably caused Liverpool plenty of problems in a Champions League encounter in June 2019, ultimately losing 4-3, with Erling Haaland on the scoresheet for Salzburg, along with Takumi Minamino, who has since joined the Reds, and Hwang Hee-Chan, now of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Marsch’s teams are similar in style to Bielsa’s and with the current Leeds boss expected to move on, the Yorkshire side could have a ready-made replacement in the American.

First thing’s first though, and Leeds must secure their Premier League status for next season, with the tough task of a trip to Liverpool up next on Wednesday night.

