Jamie Carragher has revealed how he supported Harry Maguire in the aftermath of the England defender’s arrest in Greece last summer.

In August 2020, Harry Maguire was arrested on the island of Mykonos and was subsequently found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

The incident led to much media scrutiny while England manager Gareth Southgate withdrew the Manchester United captain from the squad that was due to play Denmark and Iceland in September.

Jamie Carragher in show of support for Harry Maguire.

In his column for The Telegraph today, Jamie Carragher revealed how he reached out to Maguire during this difficult period, with the ex-Liverpool man drawing on his own experience of being thrust into the spotlight for spitting on a member of the public in 2018.

Carragher writes: “No matter how mentally strong you are, when you find yourself in a media storm – news reporters chasing a story in which you are at the centre – it is impossible to prepare for or know how to deal with that daily anxiety.

“I tried to offer reassurance”

“It is not the impact on yourself that hurts most. You see the pain more in your family and friends. That’s what really gets to you. Knowing how much support around you is appreciated in such a situation, I contacted Maguire.

“We exchanged a few messages in which I tried to offer reassurance from my own experience of being thrust into the limelight for the wrong reasons.

“I told him to keep his head up and said that the current difficulties would pass.”

A return to form for Harry Maguire.

After what happened in Greece, Harry Maguire started the season poorly for both club and country but as the campaign progressed, the former Leicester City man regained some of the form that made him one of the first names on the team sheet for both Southgate and Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, he picked up an ankle injury in May, a setback that saw him miss out on playing in the Europa League Final for United as well as England’s opening two Euro 2020 matches.

He returned to the side for the final group game against Czech Republic and has since gone on play an important role against both Germany and Ukraine, scoring against the latter in a 4-0 quarter-final win and contributing to England’s fifth clean sheet of the tournament.

