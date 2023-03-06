Jamie Carragher claims Gary Neville has “cried off” MNF with replacement confirmed

Jamie Carragher claims Gary Neville has “cried off” Monday Night Football.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Gary Neville has “cried off” tonight’s edition of MNF, after Manchester United’s humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

The popular punditry duo were in the Sky Sports commentary box for the 7-0 Liverpool win, with former Reds defender Carragher’s levels of giddiness matched only by ex-Man United captain Neville’s dismay, as the goals rained in at Anfield.

Gary Neville mocked online.

Neville has been the subject of much social media mockery since the result, particularly as he made no effort to hide his confidence in Erik ten Hag’s team ahead of the game.

One viral video shows Carragher and Neville sitting alongside each other as each goal went in, the the latter’s face dropping further as the game went on.

Carragher also shared a selfie of himself and Neville, which Liverpool fans have taken much delight in.

Jamie Carragher confirms MNF replacement.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Carragher stated that “Gary Neville has cried off from MNF,” meaning that viewers will miss out on the the regular Monday night pairing on Sky Sports.

In fairness, Neville has often sat out episodes of MNF in the past, and on these occasions, Carragher has been paired with a range of current and past players and managers such as Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Patrice Evra and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Neville has since taken to Twitter to deny Carragher’s claims, posting: “Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you! I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months.”

Karen Carney to join MNF team.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Karen Carney will be on the programme though, something which Carragher confirmed on his Instagram page.

Away from the analysis of the weekend’s Premier League matches, MNF will be presented by Dave Jones as always, and will feature live coverage of the London derby between Brentford and Fulham.

