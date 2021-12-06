Jamie Carragher explains why he thinks Everton are “a joke”

Jamie Carragher on Everton.

Jamie Carragher has branded Everton Football Club “a joke” during an appearance on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

Ahead of Everton’s dramatic Premier League victory over Arsenal, Carragher and fellow pundit Gary Neville were asked to dissect the recent troubles at Goodison Park and how they can be fixed.

Jamie Carragher: “Everton are a joke.”

Late on Sunday night, Everton director of football Marcel Brands confirmed that he will be leaving the his role, amid continued supporter unrest around Farhad Moshiri’s running of the club.

“The club is a joke right now,” Carragher said, before going on to reflect on a more positive era when the first team was managed by David Moyes.

“If I go back to the David Moyes era, yes they didn’t win a trophy, it’s easy to laugh at them, but there was a spirit about them, there was a fight, you knew Goodison Park was a tough place to go.

“Everton are getting worse.”

“Bringing young players through, they stood for something. It’s not long afterwards that Moshiri has come in and all of a sudden, because they couldn’t break that ceiling under David Moyes…

“Moshiri comes in and you look at how many managers he’s had in that time and how much money has been spent… If you count interim managers, he’s had eight managers, he’s almost on his third director of football.”

Carragher then points to a graphic which shows that Everton have a net spend of £268 million during the Moshiri era, saying that “they’re actually getting worse. They’ve signed 58 players and that’s why I’m talking about this club being an absolute mess and a bit of a joke right now.”

🗣 "The club is a joke right now. He hasn't got a clue what he's doing."@Carra23 feels that Farhad Moshiri doesn't have the right football expertise to help Everton pic.twitter.com/ISmzXNyGys — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 6, 2021

Pressure eases on Benitez.

On the pitch, the Rafael Benitez’s side ended an eight-game Premier League winless run by beating Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night.

After having two goals ruled out for offside, Brazilian forward Richarlison finally got his name on the scoresheet, with his 80th-minute equaliser cancelling out Martin Odegaard’s opener.

At the beginning of injury time, Demarai Gray wrapped up the three points for Toffees, with his stunning strike easing the pressure on Benitez.

