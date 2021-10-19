Jamie Carragher omits Cristiano Ronaldo from combined Liverpool and Man United XI

Jamie Carragher snubs Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jamie Carragher got people talking last night by excluding Cristiano Ronaldo from combined XI of the current Liverpool and Manchester United squads.

For almost a decade-and-a-half, Ronaldo has vied with Lionel Messi for the title of greatest footballer in the world, so it kind of felt like a given that the Portuguese forward would be included in team of the best players from the two North-West rivals.

However, with the form that Liverpool’s forward line are in, combined with Ronaldo firing blanks in his last three Premier League appearances, it can be argued that Carragher has a point.

The former Reds defender can’t really be accused of bias either, as he went with Man United youngster Mason Greenwood up front, instead of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who hit a hat-trick against Watford on Saturday.

Jamie Carragher explains Ronaldo decision.

“How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d have to have Greenwood,” Carragher explained during the Monday Night Football segment.

“Firmino got a hat-trick for Liverpool at the weekend and has done really well but going back last season, and this season Greenwood is a superstar and I had to find a place for him in there.”

Greenwood has been in prolific form this season, scoring four goals in eight Premier League appearances, and he was one of the few Man United players who could be immune from criticism following the 4-2 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

✅ Greenwood

✅ Fernandes

✅ Matip@Carra23 picks his Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI pic.twitter.com/C0wQrBOUeC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

Carragher is a big fan of Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood’s inclusion at this moment in time would appear justified and when asked if Ronaldo would get into a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool team, Carragher gave a negative response, although he did joke that the forward could have him eating his words when the two clubs meet at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“No, I don’t think Jurgen Klopp would pick Ronaldo if he was picking what we’re picking now. That’s the headline for the weekend, isn’t it! He’s going to get the winner now,” he said.

Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville did include Ronaldo, arguing that “he is one of the greatest goalscorers of all-time and you would have him with Salah and Mane up front.”

✅ Ronaldo

✅ Firmino

✅ Maguire@GNev2 picks his Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI pic.twitter.com/rcWN6oQprK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

Gary Neville opts for Ronaldo.

Neville also found room for Firmino, who along with Harry Maguire and Ronaldo, is one of just three players who the pair disagreed on, with Carragher opting for Joel Matip, Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood in their stead.

Following both clubs’ Champions League duties this midweek, all eyes will then turn to their meeting on Sunday, where defeat for Man United would surely pile further pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The match between the Premier League giants kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, gary neville, jamie carragher, Liverpool, Manchester United, momday night football