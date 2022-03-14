Jamie Carragher criticises “hypocritical” Chelsea fans on Monday Night Football

Jamie Carragher hits back at Chelsea fans.

Jamie Carragher has described Chelsea supporters as a “a little bit hypocritical,” as the fallout continues from the sanctions imposed on the club’s owner Roman Abramovich.

Last week, Carragher suggested that Manchester United should swoop for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, given the uncertainty surrounding the Blues, who are currently not allowed to make transfer or extend the contracts of employees.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher described how his comments hadn’t gone down well with some Chelsea fans and they let him know about it as he covered their victory over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“It’s fair to say I had a few heated discussions at Stamford Bridge yesterday,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“The Chelsea supporters, the same as any supporters, are very passionate about their club and this moment feel like the world is attacking them, I get that.

“I wouldn’t change my opinion on it and the reason why I think it’s a little bit hypocritical of Chelsea supporters is that if teams are going to take advantage of the situation, Chelsea have been doing that for 20 years.

“That was the big thing of Roman Abramovich coming – we can throw our money about and get who we want. We’re gonna go to Manchester United, they’re a money-making machine, we’ll go and get Peter Kenyon, their CEO.

“We’ll go to Liverpool and take the best midfield player in Europe (Steven Gerrard) and destabilise that club for two summers. Didn’t get him.

“We’ll get Ashley Cole. We’ll get caught tapping up, doesn’t matter, we’ll pay the fine. England, flying at the time with Sven-Goran Eriksson… England manager? No, we want him as Chelsea manager. Don’t worry, we’ll pay the fine.

🗣 "It's a little bit hypocritical of Chelsea supporters."@Carra23 discusses recent backlash he has received over comments he made at Stamford Bridge, urging #MUFC to try and bring Thomas Tuchel to Old Trafford following sanctions placed on Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/Qq6YuyLqWH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2022

Tuchel to Man United?

Carragher goes on to say that he certainly doesn’t want Chelsea to “go to the wall” but defended his right to express his opinion on the situation.

When asked on Sunday about Man United potentially going for Tuchel, Carragher responded: “I think it is realistic. If you’re Man United, why would you not ask that question? They need a new manager, and Tuchel is one of the best managers in the world right now.”

