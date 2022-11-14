Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand clash over Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand discuss Ronaldo situation.

Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand were involved in a debate on Monday over Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has sat down with Piers Morgan for an explosive interview in which he criticises the club for what he sees as stagnation, while also hitting out at manager Erik ten Hag for not “respecting” him.

Jamie Carragher accepts invite.

After Carragher posted a tweet which suggested that Ferdinand, Roy Keane and Patrice Evra will once again defend Ronaldo, the Sky Sports pundit was invited onto his former England teammate’s YouTube channel to discuss the situation.

“I don’t see how nobody saw this happening,” said Carragher. “How did you think it was ever going to end for Ronaldo at Man United? The player he is, he was never going to accept being a substitute and at some stage because of his age, he was going to have to be a sub.”

Rio Ferdinand responds to Jamie Carragher.

In his response, Ferdinand put the issue down to a lack of communication from the club when Ronaldo’s desire to leave Old Trafford was made apparent this summer.

“If the manager or the club doesn’t communicate with you properly, things can go left,” said the ex-Man United defender.

“Someone like Cristiano, given what he’s done in the game, he’s in a place where he deserves that. Us mere mortals, we’re dealt with like everybody else but these types of players, they’re different.

“You [Carragher] have never been in a changing room with that kind of player, I appreciate that, I’m sorry. But someone like that, who goes down as one the greatest players ever to kick a ball, you’ve got to start dealing with that situation differently.”

“It sounds like you’re defending him again Rio,” replied Carragher. “He wanted to leave, that was his plan. Nobody wanted him.”

In Carragher’s earlier tweet, he suggested that most United fans will take the side of Ten Hag after Ronaldo said that he didn’t respect the Dutchman.

“Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” – Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this,” he posted.

Man United statement.

United have since issued a statement on Ronaldo’s interview, which will air in full later this week.

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” they said. “The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

