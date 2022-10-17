Wigan chairman issues strong statement on “shameful” James McClean abuse

James McClean backed by Wigan chairman.

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has issued a statement to comdemn the abuse that continues to be aimed at James McClean in English football grounds.

McClean himself posted a statement on Instagram on Sunday night, after he was on the receiving end of chants from Sunderland fans on Saturday, and he has now been publicly backed by his club chairman.

Wigan chairman’s statement on James McClean abuse.

“As a club, we are doing everything in our power to stop this from happening,” begins Al Hammadd in a post on Twitter on Monday morning.

“However, more importantly as adults, this should not be happening. Your behaviour is watched by by those younger than you – children, teenagers; the younger generation, and it is a disgraceful demonstration of how one should behave.

“So much emphasis and effort is put into the younger generation and the prevention of bullying. How can we teach our kids not to bully each other at school when adults are doing it themselves?

“Hurting a human emotionally is as equal as hurting them physically. How come physical abuse has consequences but this doesn’t?

“More times than not, action is only taken when it’s too late, when a person has been hurt either by other ‘adults’ or by themselves, after enduring emotional and mental abuse.

“It is shameful and disgusting and needs to stop.”

James McClean calls for action.

In his own post, McClean called on the FA to do more to stop the abuse but isn’t holding out hope on them doing so.

“Considering every single year we have an FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination,” said the Ireland international as part of his statement on Sunday. “Every single year, I challenge them on the abuse. Every single year, they do nothing.”

The post from Al Hammadd appears to have been met with much support from Wigan fans, which is sure to be welcomed by McClean.

However, it won’t be long before he is placed into the same situation again, unless something is done about the abuse.

