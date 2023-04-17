James McClean brands English FA “useless” after receiving more anti-Irish abuse

James McClean brands English FA “useless”.

James McClean has branded the English FA “useless,” after he was on the receiving end of more anti-Irish abuse at the weekend.

The Ireland winger was visiting Blackpool with Wigan Athletic, when he was subjected to sectarian chants from the home fans.

Blackpool supporters also claimed that McClean took issue with the presence of a Northern Ireland flag in the crowd, something which the 33-year-old has strenuously denied.

James McClean responds.

“On the incident today (aye another one) do not get it twisted, I was not offended by a flag honestly you can stick the flag up your hole for all I care,” posted McClean on Instagram Stories.

“Section right in front of stewards and police (who responded with the words ‘nothing to do with us’) literally shouting loud and clear ‘f*** off you Irish fenian c***’ multiply times while holding their poxy flag.

“Everyone’s a big hard man behind a two foot advertising hoarding with the invisible wall in front of them holding them back.

“Referee will make a report to the FA, the same process that happened at Luton away in the FA Cup game either this season with evidence clear as day, as on many occasions over the years, yet the nothing again will happen.

“This is simply just highlighting the double standards firstly the FA have and secondly how utter useless that the English FA are.”

FA statement.

The FA have confirmed that the matter will be investigated, as have Blackpool FC and Lancashire police.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators,” said an FA spokesperson.

“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report.”

McClean has opened up on multiple occasions in the past about the abuse he receives in English football grounds, and has repeatedly stated his frustrations at the lack of action from the authorities.

It remains to be seen whether that will change on this occasion.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, james mcclean