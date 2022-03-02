James McClean sent off after altercation during win over Fleetwood

James McClean sent off.

James McClean was sent off after getting involved in an altercation at the end of Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

The Derryman had earlier scored his side’s second goal, after fellow Republic of Ireland teammate international Will Keane had given them the lead, but the main drama of the night was saved for injury time.

Two players sent off.

With over six minutes of added time played, McClean was involved in an aerial battle which ended up with Fleetwood’s Joe Garner knocked onto the turf.

Upon getting up, Garner squared up to the Irishman before the pair became involved in a tussle, leading to players from both sides running across to break things up.

Referee Martin Coy then showed a red card to both McClean and Garner, leaving the two teams to play out the final seconds with ten men each.

Wigan manager on James McClean red card.

After the game, Wigan boss Leam Richardson spoke about the altercation, saying: “I think it’s two senior players – and I’ve worked with them both – who each have that will to win and that fight in them.

“It looked like a bit of a clash, a bit of handbags, but if the referee’s seen something, they should know better. Without seeing it, though, I can’t really comment too much,” he added.

Wigan’s promotion charge.

Aside from the ending, the result was a welcome one for Wigan, who had lost their previous League One game at home to Sunderland by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Latics currently sit second in the table, seven points behind Rotherham United and three points ahead of MK Dons, although Wigan have played two matches fewer than both or their promotion rivals.

Wigan are looking to return to the second tier of English football for the first time since releagation from the Championship in 2020.

