Arsenal “Invincible” set to be appointed as James McClean’s new manager

Wigan set to appoint new manager.

Wigan are set to appoint former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure as their new manager, according to reports on Friday afternoon.

The Sun state that Latics owner Talal Al Hammad has flown to London to finalise the appointment of the Premier League winner as a replacement for Leam Richardson.

Kolo Toure set to manager James McClean.

Richardson guided Wigan to promotion from League One at the end of last season, but was sacked last week with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

If Toure is eventually appointed, he will be working with Ireland international James McClean, who is currently enjoying his second spell at Greater Manchester-based club.

Ireland striker Will Keane also plays for the Latics, as does former underage international Anthony Scully.

Kolo Toure.

In recent years, Toure has been working as a coach under Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic and Leicester City, where he remains at the time of writing.

The Ivory Coast international enjoyed a distinguished playing career, with the highlight being his role in Arsenal’s historic unbeaten Premier League season in 2003/04.

Toure played 37 times for Arsene Wenger’s side during that campaign, mostly lining up alongside Sol Campbell at centre-back.

He also won two FA Cups with the Gunners and started the 2006 Champions League Final, which they lost to Barcelona.

Toure collected another Premier League medal with Manchester City in 2012, alongside his younger brother Yaya, who has also been linked with the Wigan job.

Kolo ended his Premier League career with Liverpool, before winning the 2016/17 Scottish Premiership at Celtic, under the management of Rodgers.

Wigan.

It now looks like the 41-year-old is about to become a manager in his own right, as he faces the difficult task of preserving Wigan’s status in the Championship.

The Latics won their last game against Blackpool ahead of the World Cup break, and are set to face Millwall, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland in December.

McClean has played every game for the club in the league this season, and has contributed two goals.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, james mcclean, kolo toure, wigan athletic