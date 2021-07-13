James McClean appears to take aim at Stoke City.

James McClean has been doing some messing on Instagram and this time it’s not the England team that are the target of his barbs. It looks like his own club Stoke City are on the receiving end of the Ireland winger’s social media teasing.

James McClean & Stoke City.

McClean’s contract with The Potters expires next summer but it seems like he will be looking for a new club a lot sooner than that.

Stoke has confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming season and McClean’s number 11 shirt has been taken by Alfie Doughty.

The Derry native was also excluded from a 27-man squad that will travel to Belfast for a training camp.

James McClean to Stoke: “Beg me.”

On Monday night, McClean posted a picture of himself in Stoke gear along with the caption “Beg me” before sharing a famous Conor McGregor clip in which the MMA fighter says “I’d like to take this chance to apologise to absolutely nobody.”

Whatever he means by it all, it seems unlikely that McClean will be lining out for Stoke during the upcoming campaign.

The 32-year-old joined the Championship club from West Bromwich Albion just after The Potters were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

He has gone on to make 111 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit and picked up their player of the year award in 2020.

Stephen Kenny keeping a watchful eye.

If he does join a new club in England, it will his fifth in the country, having previously turned out for Sunderland and Wigan Athletic before moving to West Brom and then Stoke.

Now that he’s one of the senior members of Stephen Kenny’s international squad, the Ireland manager will be keeping a close eye on McClean’s next move.

McClean appearance for Ireland upsets Stoke manager.

McClean won his 80th cap in the friendly against Qatar back in March, scoring the goal that put Ireland 1-0 up.

He also appeared as a sub against Serbia and Luxembourg during the same international window, something which Stoke manager Michael O’Neill didn’t take kindly to.

“It was nice to see James get his 80th cap,” O’Neill said at the time. “I didn’t see the goal. But I didn’t expect him to play as much when he was away.

“I had a conversation with Stephen Kenny on two occasions about James’s involvement. We didn’t think he was fit.”

Whatever club manager McClean ends up playing for next, you would expect that they will need to take into account his long-standing commitment to playing for his country.

Ireland’s next match sees them make a daunting away trip to Portugal on September 1, when Cristiano Ronaldo will have his eyes on breaking the international goal record he equalled during Euro 2020.

