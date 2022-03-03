James McClean reflects on holding opponent down ‘like a wee boy’

James McClean reflects on red card.

James McClean has reflected on the red card he received on Tuesday night, following an altercation with Joe Garner of Fleetwood Town.

Both men were sent off during injury time at the end of a game which Wigan Athletic won 2-0, to keep their dream of promotion to the EFL Championship alive.

The pair were involved in an aerial battle which ended up with Garner knocked onto the turf, before he squared up to the Republic of Ireland international, leading to players from both sides running across to break things up.

James McClean: “I make no apologies..”

McClean had earlier scored Wigan’s second goal of the game, his seventh in total for the season, but now faces a ban as a result of his red card.

‘Responded well to the weekend with another vital 3 points last night,’ the Derryman posted on Instagram afterwards.

‘On the red card incident first off am gutted that I possibly have to serve a three-match ban and not be able to help the team but its simple, if anyone on a football pitch or off it throws kicks, heads and punches at me (he tried all three, which i could have easily done but didn’t while I held him down like a wee boy) then I will defend myself and I make no apologies for that.

Wigan’s promotion push.

McClean is now in his second spell at Wigan, having rejoined the club last summer on a one-year contract. He previously played for the Latics between 2013 and 2015, before moving on to West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

Aside from the ending, the result on Tuesday was a welcome one for Wigan, who had lost their previous League One game at home to Sunderland by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Greater Manchester side currently sit second in the table, seven points behind Rotherham United and three points ahead of MK Dons, although Wigan have played two matches fewer than both or their promotion rivals.

Wigan are looking to return to the second tier of English football for the first time since relegation from the Championship in 2020.

