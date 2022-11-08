Ruaidhri Higgins reacts to rumours of James McClean Derry return.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has reacted to the rumours that James McClean could make a return to the Brandywell.

The Ireland winger has fuelled speculation that he could play the Candystripes again, by teasing the possibility on social media on more than one occasion.

James McClean teases Derry return.

“Last Derry City jersey (for now),” the Foylesider posted on Instagram recently, along with a picture of his son wearing a signed club jersey.

Ahead of Derry’s final League of Ireland Premier Division game of the season on Sunday, Higgins was asked for his take on the idea of McClean returning home.

“James played in the Championship yesterday and set up two goals,” the former midfielder told LOITV. “And he’s about to play for Ireland again so that puts it to bed doesn’t it?”

🎥 | @derrycityfc manager Ruaidhrí Higgins gives his take on those James McClean rumours 🤣 The Candystripes host @DundalkFC from 7pm ⏱️ Watch live | https://t.co/zOGOgOjp1S 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/Wr6mM0BNfy — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 6, 2022

Derry City supporter.

Exactly what you’d expect a manager to hear to be fair but if the option was available in the future, McClean seeing out his career in the League of Ireland would be great to see.

For now, the 33-year-old will have to make do with supporting his beloved club in the FAI Cup Final on Sunday, when they come up against Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium.

“Just want to wish Ruaidhri and all the lads the very best on Sunday. Bring it home boys,” said McClean in a video message on Monday before adding “come on City” and a fist-pump.

James McClean.

McClean lined out for Derry in the Premier Division and First Division between 2008 and 2011, before making the move across the water to Sunderland.

His career has since taken him to Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and back to Wigan, and a move home to Derry in the coming years could provide a neat full-circle moment.

As Higgins said though, that’s unlikely to happen any time soon, much to the disappointment of Candystripes fans and League of Ireland supporters as a whole.

