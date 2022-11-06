Pundits near-unanimous on whether James Maddison should go to the World Cup

Pundits assess James Maddison’s World Cup chances.

Pundits in England were near-unanimous on Saturday on the subject of whether James Maddison should be part of England’s World Cup squad.

Leicester City’s fortunes have improved hugely in recent weeks and Maddison has been at the centre of the upturn for the Foxes.

James Maddison form.

The 25-year-old made it four assists for the season as he laid on two goals for his teammates in the 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, and his tally of six goals in 12 appearances places him on course to beat his personal Premier League best of 12 in a campaign.

Despite this, it’s unclear whether Gareth Southgate will take the playmaker to Qatar, with the England manager already boasting a wealth of attacking options.

On Saturday, pundits on both Sky Sports and BBC were largely in agreement on whether Maddison should be on the plane for the tournament that kicks off in a fortnight.

Danny Murphy on James Maddison.

“I’ve been championing him for quite a long time,” said Danny Murphy on Match of the Day. “I think he’s a super intelligent player, he’s got all the attributes, we’ve seen them many times.

“He can play in any position really, which is another asset to his game, his ability to play in these different roles. For me, if Gareth doesn’t choose him, it can’t be from a footballing perspective.”

Jermaine Jenas was in agreement, saying that Maddison provides something different to the attributes offered by his fellow English attackers.

“One of the biggest things he’s got going for him as well is that we have an abundance of really quality players who play in these types of areas – wide, central,” said the ex-Spurs man.

“That is it, he’s different, he has that something else about his game that is different to Bukayo Saka or a Jack Grealish.

“Whatever it is, it’s so productive as well as quality. Today, this performance here, I felt there was a lot of pressure on James today.

“It’s on telly, everybody’s watching him, there’s a big clamour for him to go to the World Cup. And he stood up, he was the best player on the pitch by an absolute mile. That tells you a lot about his character as well.”

Just a young lad from Coventry with a dream. Last night I fulfilled that dream of playing for my country @england can’t begin to try and describe the satisfaction it gave me. Thankyou for all the messages🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/2PQ23Ac6d1 — James Maddison (@Madders10) November 15, 2019

Sky Sports.

Earlier, during the live broadcast of Leicester’s win over the Toffees on Sky Sports, Kevin Campbell also urged Southgate to call upon Maddison, whose only previous England cap arrived in 2019.

“100 per cent, he is the form man in the league in midfield,’ said Campbell, when asked about Maddison’s World Cup hopes.

“Leicester didn’t start the season well, but he has been the shining light. He has scored and created goals, and there were people after his signature from bigger teams, but he decided to stay, and some of the goals he has scored have been fantastic.

"He [Maddison] deserves to go" ➡️ "I just dont think England play like that" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin Campbell and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink disagree on whether James Maddison should be on the plane to Qatar! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/0Xh0xhOxUn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2022

Hasselbaink not convinced.

Despite the waves of support for Maddison, Campbell’s colleague Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was less convinced, stating that Southgate has a number of better options.

“For me, I don’t think he will go to the World Cup,” said the Dutchman. “I think it will be very difficult for him to get into that squad. There are a lot of players that are in front of him; where is he going to play, even from the bench?

“When you look at the England squad, they don’t play with an out-and-out number ten, so then he will have to play out wide, and that is not his best position. In the England team, it is another level, and I think he is behind them at the moment.”

Maddison could have two more chances to convince Southgate before the England squad is named, with Leicester hosting Newport County in the Carabao Cup midweek, before travelling to West Ham in the Premier League next Saturday.

