Man United fan James Maddison hails former Red Devils hero as the best ever Premier League player

James Maddison hails Manchester United hero.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has hailed Man United legend Wayne Rooney as the best Premier League player ever.

Rooney has been in the headlines a lot recently, largely due to promotion around the arrival of his eponymous documentary to Amazon Prime last weekend.

Wayne Rooney documentary.

In the film, the current Derby boss speaks candidly about his rise to fame, with viewers being filled on his various off-pitch misdemeanours as well as his clashes with authoritative figures such as his old United manager Alex Ferguson.

Another aspect that the movie projects is just how unique a talent Rooney was, something that may be lost on those who were too young to witness him in his prime.

Maddison was seven years old when Rooney announced himself onto the global stage at Euro 2004, meaning that the Foxes star was in just the right age bracket to follow his hero’s career – from aspiring teenager, to Premier League legend, to all-time record goalscorer for Man United and England – and the Scouser’s exploits certainly left a lasting impression.

James Maddison: “As a Man United fan, he’s the best.”

“He’s one of my favourites, being a United fan,” Maddison tells Amazon in a promo for the documentary.

“One of my first memories of football is a Wayne Rooney goal in Euro 2004, when he scored two against Croatia as an 18-year-old.

“I remember my dad picking me up and running around the table, I was only young. Wayne Rooney, I think, is the best Premier League player, for me.”

Other current stars to recall their memories of Rooney in the video (below) are Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Bernardo Silva and Callum Wilson, and from listening to them, it’s clear how highly he is regarded by the generation who came through after him.

James Maddison to Man United?

As for Maddison, it may come as a surprise to some Man United supporters that he is fact one of them, with many surely wondering why he is yet to don the red shirt that he holds so dear.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move in the past and with the form he is showing in front of goal in recent weeks, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Old Trafford outfit, along with other clubs, came in for him this summer.

