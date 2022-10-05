James Maddison returns Gerwyn Price favour at World Grand Prix Darts

James Maddison shows support for Gerwyn Price.

James Maddison was at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Tuesday night to show support for world number one darts player Gerwyn Price.

Price defeated Martin Schindler in first round of the World Grand Prix, just 24 hours after the Welshman enjoyed a night at the nearby King Power Stadium, courtesy of Maddison.

The Iceman, at his first-ever Premier League game, watched on as Maddison put on a masterclass by scoring two goals in a 4-0 mauling of East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, including a magnificent first half free kick.

The England hopeful once again celebrated a goal by mimicking a darts player, and on Tuesday night he gave Sky Sports an insight into his love of the arrows.

James Maddison at the darts.

“I think the first time I did it was Newcastle away,” said Maddison of his now-regular celebration. “It was during the Worlds, so it was very much a topic of conversation.

“Me and a few of the lads – Jamie Vardy, Luke Thomas, Harvey Barnes – we play darts all the time. Every away trip, we get the board up when we’ve got time to kill and we play.

“That’s where it came from. Gezzy (Price) was there last night, he asked me for a couple of tickets. He came down to support so I said I’d come and support him tonight.”

James Maddison 🤝 Gezzy P Last night's Leicester hero is loving the darts! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/rx1FPWXJrr — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) October 4, 2022

Gerwyn Price.

Back in January, Maddison, Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Hamza Choudhury all came under fire for attending the World Darts Championship in London, in the midst of a Covid outbreak.

It’s a passion that clearly runs deep in Maddison and one which has now seeped into his home life, as he explained: “I have a board at home. I practice all the time. My girlfriend is American and I’ve even got her into it.”

As for Price, Maddison correctly predicted that he would have an easy night’s work, as he looks to take home the trophy he won in 2020.

“I think Gezzy will win tonight,” he said. “Hopefully he can get the job done, like we did last night.”

A rapid performance from The Iceman! 🤯 Gerwyn Price storms past Schindler and into the second round 💥 pic.twitter.com/twA4gclqn1 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) October 4, 2022

World Grand Prix.

The World Grand Prix traditionally takes place at Citywest in Dublin but moved to Coventry in 2020 due to the pandemic, before taking place in Leicester in 2021 and 2022.

The action continues on Sky Sports Darts every night this week before the final on Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darts, Gerwyn Price, James Maddison