James Maddison on studying Bruno Fernandes in order to improve his game

James Maddison on studying Bruno Fernandes.

James Maddison has revealed that watching Bruno Fernandes closely has helped him get back into the England squad in time for the World Cup.

Maddison’s only previous England cap came in November 2019, just a couple of months before Fernandes signed for Manchester United, where the Portuguese midfielder had an instant impact.

James Maddison: “I watched Bruno Fernandes closely.”

As Maddison, a childhood Man United fan, plotted to get back into the international fold, Fernandes was racking up the goals and assists at a largely empty Old Trafford during the Covid-19 lockdown.

All the while, the Leicester City man was sitting back and taking notes, as he explained to reporters from England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“A couple of seasons ago, when I wasn’t in the England squad, Bruno Fernandes was playing very well for Manchester United and putting up ridiculous numbers in terms of goals and assists,” said the 25-year-old.

“So I probably watched him a bit closer at that time. ‘How is he scoring so many goals? What runs is he making that I’m not?’. If that makes me a student of the game, then that’s what I am.”

Lockdown football.

A self-described “football man,” it’s no shock that Maddison is a keen watcher of the game even if his dedication can lead to mild tensions at home.

“I watch every game,” he went on to say. “My house is football mad. My girlfriend goes crazy because I watch so much. During the lockdown, when there were four games a day, I had them all on.”

It hasn’t sunk in… I’m going to The World Cup😭 Dreams really do come true😢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/DeKTECv3XT — James Maddison (@Madders10) November 10, 2022

World Cup.

Before his World Cup call-up, Maddison’s form this season led to a huge public campaign for England manager Gareth Southgate to take him to Qatar.

The playmaker has scored seven goals and provided four assists, as Leicester’s indifferent start to the Premier League season gradually improved prior to the World Cup break.

The next target will be to get minutes on the pitch in Qatar, although Maddison did sit out training on Thursday, as England manage the injury he picked up against West Ham United last weekend.

England’s World Cup campaign gets underway against Iran on Monday November 21st.

