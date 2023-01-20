Poland’s World Cup centre-back Jakub Kiwior signs for Arsenal

Jakub Kiwior signs for Arsenal.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland’s World Cup defender Jakub Kiwior, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Romano gave the deal his “here we go” treatment on Friday afternoon, as Arsenal are expected to pay a fee of €20m plus add-ons for the Spezia centre-back.

Jakub Kiwior makes Gunners move.

It is also stated that Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five-year deal, and that a medical is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours.

Kiwior will provide competition at the Emirates for William Saliba and Gabriel, who have both performed admirably at the heart of the Gunners defence this season.

The 22-year-old joins the club with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, at the time of writing.

World Cup.

Kiwior has so far won nine caps for Poland and played all but three minutes of his country’s four matches at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

He contributed to two clean sheets in the opening two group matches, a 0-0 draw with Mexico and a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

However, a 2-0 defeat to eventual champions Argentina followed, before Poland were eliminated in the round-of-16 courtesy of a 3-1 defeat to runners-up France.

Career so far.

Kiwior spent some time at Anderlecht in his youth, before starting his professional career at Zeleziarne Podbrezova.

In the summer of 2019, he moved to MSK Zilina, another Slovak side, where his form led to a switch to Italian Serie A side Spezia in August 2021.

Kiwior will become the third member of Poland’s 2022 World Cup squad to be currently playing in the Premier League, along with Aston Villa pair Matty Cash and Jan Bednarek.

Along with Kiwior, Arsenal are also expected to announce the signing of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard in the coming days.

