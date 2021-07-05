Jadon Sancho is raring to go.

Jadon Sancho has been speaking about the prospect of playing for Manchester United next season, saying: “It’s going to be fun.”

After a lot of talk, Manchester United finally confirmed last Thursday that they had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘂𝗽. We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

Jadon Sancho to join familiar faces at Old Trafford.

With Sancho currently part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, United fans haven’t been treated to the grand unveiling that would often accompany a transfer of this magnitude, but the youngster has now spoken out on his excitement at the move.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Sancho was asked about linking up with England team mates such as Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire at Old Trafford and he indicated that it’s something he’s very much looking forward to.

“Yeah, Luke is a great lad,” Sancho said. “I always have a good relationship with him, Marcus and Harry so it’s going to be fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10)

Sancho impressed against Ukraine.

Last week was a big one for Sancho as he started his first Euro 2020 game against Ukraine, just two days after his move to United was confirmed. He impressed many observers during the 4-0 win and put that down to his good relationship with a hero playing on the other side of Manchester – Man City’s Raheem Sterling.

“We knew that me and Raheem, on the wings, had to go at them and create space for Harry Kane,” the 21-year-old said. “I thought we did so and that’s how we got the goals so I’m very happy for the team and especially for Harry Kane.

“Me and Raz (Sterling), we always switch. We can play right, left, or in the middle. It’s not a problem for both of us. We just keep switching. Let’s say if it’s a counter attack, I’m on the left, he’s on the right, we just stay in those positions and whenever we want to switch, we’ll switch.”

History beckons for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho will have to put that relationship with Sterling to one side when the first Manchester derby of the season rolls around on November 6.

Before the focus switches to club football though, Sancho is tasked with helping England win their first ever European Championship, with Denmark standing in the way in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Keep up to date with all the Euro 2020 news by following our liveblog here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, jadon sancho, luke shaw, Man United, marcus rashford